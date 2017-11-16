Here Are The Stores That Will Have The Best Deals On Black Friday 2017

CBS Local — As many shoppers begin prepping their camping gear for the long wait on Black Friday lines, WalletHub has released its 2017 cheat sheet on where this year’s best deals can be found.

The personal finance website has ranked 35 of the country’s biggest retailers, surveying nearly 10,000 deals being offered on Black Friday in 2017.

“Black Friday shopping is one of America’s most treasured holiday traditions,” Richie Bernardo of WalletHub wrote in the survey’s release.

WalletHub’s researchers found department stores Kohl’s and JCPenney have the biggest discounts available on Black Friday this year. Shoppers will be the big winners, as both major chains are offering an average discount of 66.3 percent. The survey also found that Kohl’s was tops for deals on jewelry, with discounts as high as 77 percent off.

For shoppers who don’t want to leave the house the day after Thanksgiving, online giant Amazon finished just outside the top 10 with an average savings of nearly 37 percent this year. The digital discounts are 12 percent more than the internet marketplace was reportedly offering last year.

Here’s a look at WalletHub’s top 10 Black Friday discounts by store for 2017:

Kohl’s – 66.3%

JCPenney – 66.3%

Belk – 62.8%

Stage – 60.8%

Shopko – 55.9%

Bealls Florida – 52.8%

Sears – 50.1%

Macy’s – 45.6%

Fred Meyer – 43.9%

AAFES – 37.3%

