Bees Name Backman Skipper

(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The New Britain Bees of the Atlantic League are announcing the hiring of former New York Mets second baseman Wally Backman as the second manager in team history.

Backman played a key role in the Mets last World Series championship in 1986.

He has spent nearly 20 years as a manager in the Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks systems.

Backman last managed the Mets AAA affiliate to a first place finish in 2014.

Bees GM Brad Smith calls Backman a “proven winner”.

Backman says he’s excited about the opportunity, adding the league, like him, is “passionate” when it comes to “winning and helping players grow”.

