Arrest Made In Fatal Clinton Crash

(CLINTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Clinton Police have made an arrest in a fatal motor vehicle accident on may 4th on Route 81.According to police a vehicle driven southbound by 49 year old Diedre Koziel of Middletown struck a northbound vehicle in the northbound lane.
The operator of the northbound vehicle,60 year old Andrew Asermely of Killingworth was killed.
Koziel has been charged with Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle,Distracted Driving while committing a moving violation, failure to Drive in the Proper Lane and Weapons in a Motor Vehicle.
Koziel is being held on a $75,000 court set bond for arraignment in Middlesex Superior Court Friday.