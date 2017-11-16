3 Years Later, Simsbury Murder Case Still Open

(Simsbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Simsbury Police and the Chief State’s Attorney’s Cold Case Unit are continuing their investigation into a three year old homicide case.

It was November 20, 2014 that 54-year-old Melissa Millan was found stabbed to death on Iron Horse Boulevard in town. She’d been out jogging at the time.

Simsbury Police Chief Peter Ingvertsen says the partnership with the Cold Case Unit has brought “additional specialized resources” to the investigation.

First Selectman Lisa Heavner says law enforcement officials remain committed to solving the case and they continue to grieve for Millan.

There’s a $40,000 reward that’s been posted for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Cold Case Unit Tip Line at (860) 548-0606 or toll free at 1-866-623-8058.