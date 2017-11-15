Suffield Student Brings Airsoft Gun To School

SUFFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Suffield Middle School student brought an airsoft gun to school Wednesday, education officials said in a message to parents.

While the student showed the gun to another student on their school bus, it was never removed from the student’s backpack while at school– nor was anyone threatened with it, Superintendent Karen Berasi, wrote.

Police and school administrators quickly addressed the situation, she said.

Berasi urged parents to discuss the incident with their children and emphasize the importance of speaking up if they see or hear of a weapon at school.

“We are all working together to keep our schools safe,” she said.

