Milford Man’s Bail Reduced In Fatal Massachusetts Crash

Filed Under: Aaron Thorne, deadly crash, Milford

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A judge has reduced bail for a Connecticut man authorities say was driving an SUV that crashed in Massachusetts earlier this year, killing four passengers.

The Republican newspaper reports that a judge Tuesday reduced Aaron Thorne’s bail to $25,000 cash from $50,000.

The 19-year-old Thorne’s attorney asked that bail be reduced to $5,000, while prosecutors asked that it remain unchanged.

The New Haven man faces four counts each of manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation stemming from the Jan. 17 crash in Springfield. A 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls died in the crash. The teens were high school students.

Police say he was driving more than 70 mph when the SUV stolen in Milford, Connecticut, struck a tree.

His attorney called the crash a tragedy.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen