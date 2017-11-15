Massachusetts Woman Killed In Killingly Crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Massachusetts woman is dead following a fiery head-on crash on Route 6 in Killingly Tuesday afternoon.
State police say Angela Burchill, 34, of Westport, Mass., was pronounced dead at the scene after her car crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old Danielson woman.
Alicia Brunnett’s truck burst into flames and she was pulled from the vehicle by two passers by, said police. Brunnett was taken to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam and then transferred to UMass Hospital in Worcester with serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Connecticut State Police Troop D in Danielson at 860-779-4900, extension 2113.