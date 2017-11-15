Guilty Plea In Deadly Crash

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A Massachusetts truck driver involved in a crash three years ago that killed a 26-year-old man and two young children on a Connecticut highway has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

Sixty-two-year-old Gerard Dube, of Swansea, Massachusetts, faces up to nine months in prison.

The Day reports that Dube entered his plea Tuesday at Superior Court in New London and is expected to return there for sentencing scheduled for

Jan. 23.

Prosecutors say Dube was driving a tractor-trailer when he rear-ended multiple vehicles slowing for congestion on Interstate 95 in Waterford in October 2014.

The crash killed 26-year-old Darin Robinson, 3-year-old Dacari and 9-year-old Sanaa.

Robinson’s fiancee who was driving the car the victims were in, Baughnita Leary, was badly injured.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)