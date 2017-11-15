Driver Sentenced To Prison In Crash That Killed Grandmother

FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A driver will serve three years in prison for the crash that killed a Connecticut grandmother.

A judge sentenced 27-year-old Bennett Dunbar, of West Hartford, Monday to five years in prison, suspended after he serves three years.

Police say Dunbar was driving between 60 and 85 mph in October 2016 when he crossed the center line on a Farmington road and struck 66-year-old Janet Pulver’s vehicle. The judge says the crash was so violent that it broke nearly every bone in the Avon woman’s body.

Dunbar previously pleaded guilty to felony misconduct with a motor vehicle. He was originally charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

The man apologized to Pulver’s family Monday, saying he still does not remember the crash.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)