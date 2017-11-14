Police: Man Spotted Cycling With Assault Weapon

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A man authorities say was spotted bicycling through Bridgeport carrying an AR-15 assault-style rifle has been held on $50,000 bond.

The Connecticut Post reports that 49-year-old Louis Varvella was arraigned Monday on multiple charges including breach of peace and possession of an assault rifle.

Police received multiple calls on Thursday morning reporting a man on a bicycle carrying a weapon.

Officers caught up with Varvella, a bouncer at a city strip club, outside a florist.

They say the weapon was not loaded, but its serial number had been obscured and the suspect was also carrying two high-capacity magazines.

Varvella said he found the rifle on the street and was cycling to the police station to turn it in. He’s due back in court Dec. 1.

