Man Convicted In Convenience Store Killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man has been convicted of killing a convenience store clerk during a robbery more than two years ago.

The New Haven Register reports that a jury took three hours Monday to convict 26-year-old Jamal Sumler of charges including felony murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery in the April 2015 shooting death of Sanjay Patel in New Haven.

Prosecutors say the 39-year-old Patel was working at a Pay Rite Food/Citgo Station when two masked men entered and pointed guns at him.

One suspect jumped over the counter and Patel swing a wooden stool at him.

Both suspects then fired multiple shots at Patel and he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Sumler is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23.

The second suspect awaits trial.

