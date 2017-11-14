Lawmaker Calls For Dash Cameras In Police Vehicles

Filed Under: Beating, bridgeport, dash cameras, police, video

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut lawmaker is calling for dash cameras to be installed on police cars after a video showed officers allegedly beating a teenager.

State Rep. Christopher Rosario said Tuesday he and community leaders met with Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez to discuss the incident.

Perez has said he has placed several officers on administrative status while the Office of Internal Affairs investigates. The Friday video shows the 18-year-old being forced face-first against a car hood while his mother pleads for police not to hurt him.

The video also shows an officer hitting Kearney’s face.

Police say they responded to the scene after the teen reported a minor traffic accident.

Rosario, a Bridgeport Democrat, says state funds are available to acquire and install dash cameras.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen