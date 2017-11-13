Winter Vehicle Prep Tips From The Car Doctor

(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – We got our first taste this season of unseasonably cold weather this past weekend.

Triple-A for the Hartford region reported a 25-percent increase in service calls on Friday and Saturday.

That might be a gentle reminder to begin getting your vehicle ready for the winter months if you haven’t already.

Car doctor emeritus Jim McPherson says it should start with the tires.

McPherson says as the temperature drops, tire pressure also decreases.

He says that can led to reduced performace, increase tire wear and burn more gasoline.

McPherson says if the battery is 3 years or older, have that checked.

And, now more than ever, keep an emergency kit available with flashlight, sand, shovel, flares, and non-perishables in the event you get stuck in frigid weather.