Officer Hospitalized After Driver Runs Through Stop Sign

Filed Under: bridgeport, car accident

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A police officer has been hospitalized in Connecticut after a minivan crashed into his cruiser.

Authorities say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in Bridgeport after the minivan ran through a stop sign. News 12 reports the police officer’s cruiser was totaled.

Police have not shared the extent of the officer’s injuries. The minivan’s driver was also hospitalized, and his injures are not life-threatening.

Police say the driver was cited for failing to stop.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

