Officer Hospitalized After Driver Runs Through Stop Sign

Joe D's Notebook: UCF - The RecapIf you just look at the final score, you’d think that unbeaten UCF had its way with UConn on Saturday in Orlando. And while it was a 49-24 score in favor of the Knights, it doesn’t tell the entire story. The Huskies gave UCF everything it could handle for the first 45 minutes. UConn held the nation’s top scoring team without a point in the