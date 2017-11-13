Joe D’s Notebook: UCF – The Recap

If you just look at the final score, you’d think that unbeaten UCF had its way with UConn on Saturday in Orlando. And while it was a 49-24 score in favor of the Knights, it doesn’t tell the entire story.

The Huskies gave UCF everything it could handle for the first 45 minutes. UConn held the nation’s top scoring team without a point in the third quarter and was within 11 heading to the final 15 minutes. But again, as has happened several times this season, the Huskies fell apart on both sides of the ball as the Knights scored 21 unanswered points in seven minutes to blow the game wide open.

Once again, UConn was its own worst enemy. After stopping UCF on the first three plays of the game, an offside on fourth down kept the Knights drive alive and they eventually scored. The Huskies stormed back but on second and goal at the one, a false start moved them back to the six where they couldn’t score. A fumble late in the first quarter left UCF a short field to score to make it 21-3.

For the next two quarters, UConn held its own. They moved the ball, stopped the Knights and got within 28-17. But then the offense stopped producing, failing on 3rd and 1 and 4th and 1 and then the defense wilted.

David Pindell was much improved in his second start and Randy Edsall wasted no time after the game naming him the starter for the game with Boston College at Fenway on Saturday. Pindell was more confident and did a terrific job running the ball. His passing is still a work in progress, especially the mid range and deep balls but I thought he played well.

So now, it’s time to move on to Fenway Park and Boston College. More on that later in the week.