Infighting Leads To Catholic Parish Breakup

Filed Under: Archdiocese of Hartford, St. Martha Church, St. Patrick and St. Adalbert churches

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) – A new Roman Catholic parish formed by the merger of three Connecticut churches will be split up amid infighting among the congregations.

The Archdiocese of Hartford informed parishioners in Enfield over the weekend that the former St. Martha Church will again be a separate parish.

The former St. Patrick and St. Adalbert churches will remain merged as St. Raymond of Penafort parish.

The Journal Inquirer reports that former members of St. Patrick and St. Adalbert had complained that the merger was “slow and painful.”

They said there was a lack of cooperation by the archdiocese and the administrator of the new parish, who had been pastor at St. Martha.

The archdiocese said the decision was made after consulting with churchgoers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen