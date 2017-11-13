Car Stolen While Warming Up In Driveway

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A car was stolen from a Hartford driveway Monday morning as its owner was warming it up.The man reported the vehicle as stolen and then went to look for it.He spotted it on Maple Avenue being driven by a 17 year old.Police say when the man approached the vehicle , the teen pointed a gun at him. The man produced his own gun and shot the suspect in the cheek and jaw.

The injured teen drove away. The car was found abandoned at Webster Street and Crown Street.The suspect was found on South Street and was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the teen is from New Britain and had an active warrant for auto theft and has a lengthy history of stealing vehicles in the region.

Police say the theft victim is cooperating with the investigation.He is a licensed pistol permit holder.