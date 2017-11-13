2 Charged With Assault On South Windsor Police

(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A vehicle stop in South Windsor Saturday night led to the arrests of two people after police say they assaulted the investigating officers.

It was around 9:00 Saturday night when police pulled over a vehicle on Sullivan Street and Graham Road in town.

Officers say they spotted what looked to be a BB gun which resembled a real firearm, as well as marijuana and packaging materials.

When police asked the driver, 20-year-old Davin Ware of Hartford to step out of the vehicle, they say Ware became combative and attempted break an officer’s fingers.

That’s when they say the passenger, 18-year-old Juliann Patenaude of Broad Brook, tried to prevent the arrest.

The officers sustained minor injuries in the struggle that ensued.

As for Ware, he’s charged with assault on an officer, as well as weapons and motor vehicle offenses. He was initially held on $10,000 bond but later released on a written promise to appear.

Patenaude was charged with assault and marijuana possession and released on $5,000 bond.

Both are due in court in Manchester November 30.