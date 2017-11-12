Lawmakers Returning To Make Final Changes To Budget Deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers aren’t done yet with the state

budget.

There are tentative plans for members of the Senate and House of

Representatives to return to the state Capitol this week – the Senate on Tuesday

and the House on Wednesday – to make several changes to the recently passed,

two-year, $41.3 billion bipartisan state budget.

Lawmakers are expected to consider compromise language being crafted by

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the Connecticut Hospital Association that’s

supposed to ensure Connecticut will receive as much as $1 billion in federal

revenue. The money is tied to a tax on hospitals as part of a federal

reimbursement formula.

They’re also expected to fix language that held up $26.4 million in elderly

rental assistance, as well as some other changes described as minor.

