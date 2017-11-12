Fire Damages Two Family Home

Filed Under: fire, Manchester

(MANCHESTER,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A fire in a two family home on Ridge Road in Manchester early Sunday morning caused moderate damage to a second floor bedroom and attic.The blaze at 76-78 Ridge Road was reported around 2:30 am.

All 6 occupants of the 2 and a half story home were awakened by smoke detectors and got out safely.A tenant of 78 Ridge Road said the fire was started by unattended candles.

The Manchester fire marshal is investigating.

The Red Cross and Manchester Human Services Department are assisting the displaced residents.

