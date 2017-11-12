Ex-Lawmaker Struck, Injured By Car Released From Hospital

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) _ A former Connecticut lawmaker and prominent businessman who was critically injured after he was hit by a car while putting up campaign signs has been released from the hospital.

The Republican-American reports that 68-year-old Selim Noujaim was allowed to return home Saturday after almost two weeks in the hospital.

Noujaim was struck Oct. 30 in Waterbury. He had been placing signs at the time for his nephew_ Board of Aldermen candidate George Noujaim.

Selim Noujaim served as a Republican in the state House of Representatives for seven terms. He retired last year after deciding not to seek re-election. Noujaim is the current executive vice president of Noujaim Tool Co. in Waterbury.

Noujaim’s family said in a statement that Noujaim faces intensive rehab therapy in the months ahead.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

