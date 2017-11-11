Fire At New London Taco Bell

(New London, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New London authorities are investigating an early morning fire in the city.

A little after 5:00 a.m., the officers answering an alarm at a Colman Street Taco Bell noticed flames shooting through the roof and a heavy smoke condition.

The fire ended up going to two alarms.

Firefighters were able to make quick work of the blaze with assistance from Subase FAST team, Mohegan and Groton Ambulance.

No injuries were reported.

The New London Fire Marshal’s office is heading the investigation.

