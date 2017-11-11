Court To Hear Ex-Farm Manager’s Animal Cruelty Appeal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The case of a former Connecticut farm manager who was found guilty of neglecting a herd of goats is heading to an appeals court next month.

The Republican-American reports the three-judge panel will hear arguments Dec. 7 in Michael Hearl’s animal cruelty case.

Prosecutors say many of the goats Hearl was supposed to take care of at Butterfield Farm in Cornwall died or were ill.

Hearl was convicted of 19 counts of animal cruelty last year. He was sentenced to prison, but has remained free on bond pending his appeal.

Hearl’s attorney claims his client wasn’t responsible for day-to-day care at the farm and was only a partial owner.

Prosecutors say Hearl directed the disposal of dead goals piled in the barn, and was responsible for the barn’s physical condition.

 

 

