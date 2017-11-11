1 Injured, 1 Arrested In Wrong Way Crash

(Derby, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are charging a Stratford woman after they say she drove the wrong way on Route 8 Friday and hit another vehicle head-on.
Around 10:00 p.m. troopers say a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Michael Thomas Mansi was headed south on the highway near exit 15.
That’s when investgators say a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction the wrong way driven by 40-year-old Jessica Carrafiello hit Mansi’s Subaru.
He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Carrafiello was not hurt.
Police say she failed both a field sorbriety and breath test.
Carrafiello faces charges of operating under the influence, failure to drive in a proper lane, and driving the wrong way.
She’s due November 27 in Derby Superior Court.