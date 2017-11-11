1 Injured, 1 Arrested In Wrong Way Crash

(Derby, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are charging a Stratford woman after they say she drove the wrong way on Route 8 Friday and hit another vehicle head-on.

Around 10:00 p.m. troopers say a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Michael Thomas Mansi was headed south on the highway near exit 15.

That’s when investgators say a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction the wrong way driven by 40-year-old Jessica Carrafiello hit Mansi’s Subaru.

He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Carrafiello was not hurt.

Police say she failed both a field sorbriety and breath test.

Carrafiello faces charges of operating under the influence, failure to drive in a proper lane, and driving the wrong way.

She’s due November 27 in Derby Superior Court.

