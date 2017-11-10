Shelton Police Investigating Evading Motor Vehicle Accident

Shelton, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) On November 5th at approximately 6:00AM Shelton Police responded to the area of Poplar Dr. and Suren Dr. on a report of an

Evading Motor Vehicle Accident. Officers responding to the scene discovered a telephone pole, securing a transformer, which contained PCB Material, down across

Poplar Dr. Officers also observed that a fire hydrant had also been struck. The Shelton Police has been actively investigating this accident. The Shelton Police has

determined the damage was caused by a 2002 to 2003 Jeep Liberty. The road had been closed since the time of the reported accident. The road remains closed as

United Illuminating, Department of Environmental Protection, and Clean Harbors have been on scene to ensure the area is environmentally safe. The investigation

is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the accident can contact the Shelton Police Department at (203) 924-1544. Calls can be kept confidential.