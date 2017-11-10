New Haven’s Q-Bridge To Be Lit In Red, White And Blue

College Basketball Games To Watch: Our First Look At This Year's TeamsEvery week, we will look at three to five college basketball games that get our attention. The start of the college basketball season is usually overshadowed by college football and the NFL in the sporting world, but we are undaunted. While much will change between the games in November and the conclusion of the season in late March and early April, the early games will provide a few hints of what we can expect as the season progresses.