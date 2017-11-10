New Haven’s Q-Bridge To Be Lit In Red, White And Blue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven will be lit red, white and blue in honor of the nation’s veterans.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Friday the bridge along Interstate 95, known locally as the Q-Bridge, will be lit Friday and Saturday nights in observation of Veterans Day.

Malloy’s office says the beacons, which are capable of projecting light nearly six miles into a clear night sky, will be lit until 1 a.m. both nights.

Malloy says “veterans represents the very best of our nation,” noting how U.S. men and women in uniform and their families “have made immeasurable sacrifices in the course of their service.” He says Connecticut is “deeply grateful for their bravery and courage.”

(© Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redist

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen