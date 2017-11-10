Hartford Detectives Arrest Two Convicted Felons On Drug and Stolen Weapons Charges

Hartford, Ct.- (CBS Connecticut) Hartford Police Department Vice & Narcotics Detectives, and HPD Detectives assigned to the FBI-GTF initiated an

investigation into narcotics sales by suspect Philip Jackson of Hartford. The investigation led Hartford detectives to obtain a search warrant along with an arrest

warrant for Jackson. On Thursday Detectives conducted the warrant operation and Jackson was safely taken into custody and arrested. A search of the home

resulted in locating an illegal firearm suspected to be stolen with an obliterated serial number, along with Marijuana, Oxycodone pills and Crack Cocaine. Jackson, a

convicted felon with ten previous Hartford arrests, was additionally charged with both weapons and narcotics related charges. A second suspect, Marquan Walker,

20 of Hartford, was also arrested and also faces weapons and narcotics related charges. During the operation, a suspicious vehicle was observed parked in front of

the residence engaged in suspected hand to hand narcotics activity. 3 people were in the vehicle. As Detectives converged on the address, the vehicle suddenly

accelerated backwards, crashing into an unmarked police surveillance vehicle. A second unmarked police vehicle was damaged while the suspect attempting to flee.

Detectives took the suspects into custody. Rashane Powell 26 of Hartford, a convicted felon on Parole, along with two juveniles (17year old male from Hartford, 17

year oldo male from Bloomfield) were detained. Inside the vehicle, a stolen firearm was located along with narcotics and Marijuana. A check of the firearm revealed

it to have been reported stolen during a home invasion from Somers, CT. All three suspects were arrested, facing weapons and drug related charges. Powell, the

operator, was additionally charged with attempted assault on police with a motor vehicle.