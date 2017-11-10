Deceased Man At East Rock Identified

New Haven, Ct.- (CBS Connecticut) At 9:30 AM, New Haven Police Detective Paul D’andrea was searching on East Rock for thirty-seven year old Emanuel Ramos, of Hamden, who was reported missing Wednesday. Ramos had fled from his father’s car and into the woods at the park summit. Ramos suffers from mental illness.

Detective D’andrea located the body of a deceased man, about two-hundred and fifty feet from Farnam Drive on East Rock, at an approximately one-hundred foot elevation from the road below.

The New Haven Fire Department was dispatched to conduct the high angle recovery of the body. A death investigator from the Office of the Chief State’s Medical Examiner was called to the scene. The deceased was removed from the rock face and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identity of the deceased has been confirmed as Emanuel Ramos. The police investigation remains active. The death is not suspicious in nature and foul play is not suspected.