Connecticut Man Sentenced For 25 lbs of Pot In South Dakota

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — A Connecticut man stopped by the Highway Patrol in South Dakota with nearly 25 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle has been sentenced to 75 days in jail and five years on probation.

Thirty-eight-year-old William Bradley, of Meriden, Connecticut, was pulled over on Interstate 90 in May for following another vehicle too closely. A police dog prompted a search that turned up the drugs and more than $13,000 in cash.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports Bradley pleaded guilty in September to possessing more than 10 pounds of marijuana. During his recent sentencing he also was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

 

