Arrest Made In Norwich Motor Vehicle Burglary Spree

Norwich, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut)  Thursday afternoon, the Norwich Police Department Detective Division with assistance from Patrol Officers arrested David R. Small, age 45, of 89 Asylum

Street, Apt. 1, Norwich, Connecticut for his role in a motor vehicle burglary spree on the Westside of Norwich during the months of May and June of this year. Small was additionally charged with

setting a dumpster fire as a diversion to his capture during a suspect search. Small was located at his residence and taken into custody by Detectives based upon an arrest warrant charging him

with twenty (20) counts of Burglary in the Third Degree of a Motor Vehicle, twenty (20) counts of Larceny in the Sixth Degree, three (3) counts of Criminal Attempt at Burglary in the Third Degree

of a Motor Vehicle and one (1) count of Reckless Burning.

