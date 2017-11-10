7 Best ‘Jets Dance to Anything’ Videos

by Rob Joyce

There is more to cheer about in Jets country than most thought in 2017. With thoughts of 0-16 being tossed around in the preseason, New York sits at 4-5and they aren’t even the worst team in their own stadium, let alone the NFL. Over the weekend they took social media by storm with the new “Jets Dance to Anything” phenomenon.

It began during Thursday night’s win over the Bills, when a team video released via Twitter featured what seemed like the entire defense dancing at assorted points throughout the game. It sparked the hashtag #JetsDancetoAnything, which is exactly what it sounds like: taking that same video and putting increasingly absurd music behind it. Here are the funniest ones we found:

Family Matters theme song:

I can't stop watching these 😂 this one is too good. #JetsDanceToAnything pic.twitter.com/mYFzmCqKJ7 — louie (@khaleesi___b) November 4, 2017

The Jets are kind of like Urkel we suppose – lovable if not annoying. Still, the choice of song is random, which adds to the humor.

Vince Guaraldi Trio:

Among the most popular Peanuts scenes is with all the children dancing, making ‘Linus and Lucy” a perfect match. And in an added bonus, no one pulled the football away from any Jets players.

Sandstorm:

A staple at any club or party, Darude’s “Sandstorm” is an obvious choice.

Cascada:

“Everytime We Touch” is, like “Sandstorm” a dance classic, and based on Twitter numbers (over 23,000 retweets and likes through Sunday) it’s one of the most popular #JetsDancetoAnything creations.

Mariah Carey:

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is right up there in most overplayed holiday music, but we have to admit that it’s a quality use in this situation.

Spice Girls:

There are few guarantees in life. Death, taxes, etc. Here’s another: watching grown men dancing to “Wannabe” will never get old.

Mike Francesa theme song:

This is perfect. Placing the classic theme to the outgoing (??) WFAN radio host’s show is top-notch work. The only thing missing is a legendary Francesa rant about the Jets, but this week we’re sure all of his ire will go towards the other New York football team that just gave up 51 points at home on Sunday.