UConn Player Leaves Scene Of Scooter Crash

Filed Under: crash, Jalen Adams, uconn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) _ UConn guard Jalen Adams has been charged with a misdemeanor after police say he left the scene of a crash involving a scooter he was operating.

Police say the 21-year-old junior was among four men who were racing their scooters on campus Wednesday night when the one Adams was operating hit the back of another. Police say Adams left the broken scooter at the scene and hopped on the back of another.

No injuries were reported. Police say they located Adams, the other men and the three other scooters at a local business.

Adams was charged with evading responsibility and released after posting a $500 bond.

Adams averaged more than 14 points a game for the Huskies last season. The team opens the season Friday against Colgate.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen