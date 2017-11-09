Police: Wipe Shopping Cart Handles To Avoid Possible Exposure To Fentanyl, Other Drugs

CBS Local — A police department in Arkansas is warning residents about a potentially new breeding ground for the country’s opioid crisis: the grocery store.

Leachville police are telling shoppers to make sure they wipe down their shopping cart handles before using them. Authorities say deadly drugs like fentanyl can be left on the handles in powder form and enter the victim’s body through contact with the skin.

The warning about contaminated shopping wagons was posted on the Leachville Police Department’s Facebook page.

A release from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) added to the local department’s warning about fentanyl. “A very small amount, ingested, or absorbed through your skin, can kill you.”

The release also cautions that fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin. Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate painkiller that is mixed with heroin by drug dealers to increase its potency.

The DEA also reports that the drug is so powerful, one dose of fentanyl is as small as just a few granules of table salt. The drug typically appears in several forms including powder, blotter paper, tablets, and sprays.

[H/T CBS Pittsburgh]