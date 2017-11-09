Old Connecticut Greyhound Track Sells For $3.3M

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The site of a former dog track in Connecticut has been sold to a Massachusetts developer.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that the sale of the former Plainfield Greyhound Park was announced on Wednesday.

Town records show that Concord, Massachusetts-based Winstanley Enterprises bought the 137-acre-property for $3.3 million from BVS Plainfield Investors LLC.

The dog park was once one of the most profitable tracks in the nation, but closed in 2005. It sold the following year for $7.5 million.

Winstanley said in a news release that it plans to convert the site into a logistics park with either an 800,000-square-foot distribution facility, or with two buildings totaling over 600,000 square feet.