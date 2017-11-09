Man, Woman Charged In Armed Stickup

(East Granby, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man and a woman are being charged in connection with the armed robbery at a deli in East Granby Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 2:00 p.m., state troopers were called to the NH Deli and Grocery convenience store on a report of an armed holdup.

A clerk reported a man brandishing a knife had robbed the store and fled with another female.

The two were spotted in Bloomfield and later arrested.

Facing charges are 50-year-old Thomas Phillips of Windsor and 24-year-old Alisha Marie Phillips of East Windsor.

Thomas Phillips is charged with robbery, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and larceny.

Alisha Marie Phillips faces charges of robbery and interfering with an officer.

Both are being held on $50,000. State Police did not say how or if the Phillips’ are related.

