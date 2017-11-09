Man Arrested After 17-Mile Long Highway Chase

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been arrested after leading police on a high speed chase for nearly 17 miles.

The Connecticut Police reports that 37-year-old Jimmy Bedard had been wanted by police in a domestic dispute that occurred in Waterbury. He was spotted by officers traveling on Route 8 early Thursday morning but sped away in his pickup truck.

Police say Bedard was driving as fast as 100 miles per hour as he fled from state troopers and Waterbury police. The chase ended after Bedard’s pickup truck broke down as he attempted to drive over railroad tracks.

He fled on foot but was eventually subdued and transported to the hospital for evaluation. Police say charges are pending.

It couldn’t be immediately determined if Bedard has a lawyer.

