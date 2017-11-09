Man Accused In Cousin’s Death Found Not Competent For Trial

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man charged in the fatal shooting of his cousin has been found not competent to stand trial and will be transferred to a state hospital for the criminally insane.

The Day reports that a Superior Court judge in New London on Wednesday ordered that 30-year-old James Armstrong be remanded to Whiting Forensic Division of Connecticut Valley Hospital for 60 days of treatment. He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 8 and be re-evaluated to see if he understands the proceedings
against him.

Officials say Armstrong’s 31-year-old cousin, Sebastian Sidberry, was killed outside of his North Stonington home in April. Both are members of the Eastern
Pequot Tribal Nation.

Family members told police Armstrong had been declining mentally over the past few years.

