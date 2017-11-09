Lawmakers Plan Budget-Fix Sessions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut lawmakers are returning to the Capitol to make some late fixes to the new, two-year $41.3 billion state budget.

Both Democratic and Republican legislative leaders said Thursday they’re tentatively planning to hold a Senate session on Tuesday and a House of Representatives session on Wednesday to vote on the proposed changes.

Lawmakers are expected to consider compromise language crafted by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the Connecticut

Hospital Association that’s supposed to ensure Connecticut will receive as much as $1 billion in federal revenue tied to a tax on hospitals. It’s part of a complicated federal reimbursement formula.

Leaders say $26.4 million will also be released in elderly rental assistance that was mistakenly held up, as well as make minor changes to two other sections of the budget.

