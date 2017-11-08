State Budget In Place, Child Care Assistance Program Resumes Taking New Families

(CBS Connecticut) — Officials today announced that the approval of the long-overdue state budget will allow working poor families to once again apply for assistance affording child care.
Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Dave Wilkinson says the $125-million program had been closed to new applicants last year, since changes on the federal level last year made it more expensive.
“Care 4 Kids is a voucher program that helps kids afford to send their children to quality child care programs across the state,” Wilkinson said.
During the time the program was closed to new applicants, a waiting list grew to almost 6,000 families.