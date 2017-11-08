State Budget In Place, Child Care Assistance Program Resumes Taking New Families

Filed Under: Care 4 Kids, daycare

(CBS Connecticut) — Officials today announced that the approval of the long-overdue state budget will allow working poor families to once again apply for assistance affording child care.

Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Dave Wilkinson says the $125-million program had been closed to new applicants last year, since changes on the federal level last year made it more expensive.

“Care 4 Kids is a voucher program that helps kids afford to send their children to quality child care programs across the state,” Wilkinson said.

During the time the program was closed to new applicants, a waiting list grew to almost 6,000 families.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen