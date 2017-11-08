Trio Facing Auto Theft Charges

(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In South Windsor, police say they arrested three men, suspecting they’d stolen and ditched a car after they were spotted walking the streets in the wee hours without coats, despite temperatures in the mid-30s.

Around 2:00 a.m., officers on patrol in the area of Gilbert Lane noticed the trio. A little later, another officer reported finding a stolen 2012 Nissan Maxima out of Willimantic parked nearby.

Officers later learned one of the group was in possession of the keys to the stolen vehicle.

In addition, Enfield Police were in pursuit earlier in the evening of a vehicle believed stolen by one of the three South Windsor suspects.

Under arrest are 18-year-old Nicholas Desorbo and 18-year-old Teresa Ramos, both of Enfield, and 18-year-old Jon Roberts of Hartford.

The three are charged with larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Bond was set at $30,000.