This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 8, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Lewis M. Andrews, Ph.D., Yankee Institute for Public Policy, talks the study he and Marty Lueken (EdChoice Foundation) did for the Yankee Institute. It shows how a modest form of school choice could significantly improve the state’s finances without raising taxes, while at the same time addressing the education-equity issues raised by CCJEF v. Rell.

7:20- Daniela Altimari, statehouse reporter at The Courant, looks at the governor’s race in progress. Pressure is growing on Nancy Wyman, while Themis Klarides will soon decide on entering the governor’s race.

7:50- Congressman John Larson denounced the Republican tax plan that was unveiled last week and is being marked up by the House Ways and Means Committee this week. “This bill is an attack on Connecticut’s middle-class. Connecticut is already among the top three donor states, contributing far more in taxes than we get back in federal spending.”

8:20- Denise Merrill, Secretary of the state, discusses state voter turnout results.

8:50- Christie-Lee McNally, executive director of Free Our Internet, talks the op-ed for Newsmax criticizing Twitter for blocking Tennessee Representative Marsha Blackburn’s video announcing her candidacy for Senator. McNally also looks at the role of Facebook in the Russia investigation, and the Twitter employee who shut down President Trump’s account for several minutes on their last day.

