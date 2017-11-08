State NAACP Wants Hate Crime Charge In West Hartford Case

Filed Under: Brianna Brochu, Connecticut NAACP, Hate Crimes, University of Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut NAACP is calling on police to immediately file a felony hate crime charge against a white former college
student accused of smearing body fluids on her black roommate’s belongings.

The civil rights group has scheduled a rally Wednesday evening outside the West Hartford police department.

Former University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu was charged Oct. 28 with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace. Police said last week they
were seeking a hate crime charge, which has not been filed.

Police said Brochu claimed in an Instagram post to have tampered with her roommate’s belongings, including putting her toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t
shine” and rubbing used tampons on her backpack.

Police, prosecutors and Brochu didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Court records indicate Brochu doesn’t have a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen