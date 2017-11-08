Man Who Embezzled From Employer Will Spend 4 Years In Prison

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Connecticut resident will spend four years in prison after he stole nearly $1 million from his employer.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Claude Carnahan, of Westport, was sentenced Tuesday to serve 48 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. The Norwalk Hour reports he embezzled around $984,000 from his roofing firm.

Court documents say Carnahan embezzled from his employer while working as the regional controller, issuing company checks to personal credit card companies.

Carnahan pleaded guilty in May to one count of mail fraud. He was also ordered to pay full restitution.

He is ordered to report to prison on Jan. 10.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

