Man Charged With Running Drug Factory In Home

(East Hampton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is facing charges after East Hampton police say he was running a drug factory out of his home in town.

At around 5:00 Tuesday evening, police executed a search and seizure warrant on a home at 8 Lake View Street where 28-year-old Michael Philhower lives.

Inside, officers say, were about 40 potted marijuana plants, along with a pound of processed pot, with smaller amounts of narcotics and controlled substances for which there were no prescriptions.

In addition, police say they seized watering systems, grow lamps, and other equipment used to cultivate marijuana.

Philhower is charged with a number of offenses, including sale of illegal drugs, operating a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, and cocaine possession.

He’s free on a $10,000 bond and is due in court November 21. Police say case is still an active investigation.

