(New London, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One person has died following an early morning house fire in New London.

Fire officials say the call came in a little after 6:00 a.m. to the home on Eastern Avenue.

They say the blaze quickly went to a second alarm.

One person, a man, was pulled out of the home.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

New London crews were assisted by those from Norwich and the sub base.

The local and state fire marshal’s offices are investigating a cause.