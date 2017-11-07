Woman Dragged, Police Seek Carjacking Suspect

(Windsor Locks, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Windsor Locks Police are looking for the suspect in a carjacking Monday in which the victim was dragged in an attempt to stop the thief.

Police say around 10:30 a.m., the 34-year-old victim went inside a Shell gas station-convenience store in town to make a purchase.

Investigators say she then noticed an unidentified man enter her 2016 Nissan Altima through the driver’s side and begin to drive away. They also say she left the car running with a keyless FOB in her pocket.

The victim ran outside, police say, opened the door and began struggling with the suspect. In the process, police say she was dragged about 15 feet before she let go.

The vehicle was seen speeding northbound on Ella Grasso Boulevard.

Police say their suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man, with a thin build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word NAVY across the front, and jeans.

They also say the suspect was dropped off at the service station in a Nissan Maxima prior to the incident.

Investigators say the victim’s license plate number is CT AC70199.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Locks police at (860) 627-1461.