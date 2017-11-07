This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 7, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Mark Pazniokas, CtMirror.org Capitol bureau chief, explains why the Democrats are hoping that, thanks to Trump, not all politics are local.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, asks how will Bridgeport teach, history of our minorities?
7:50- Rich Hanley, Associate Professor/Journalism Quinnipiac University, talks a piece in Mashable. Hey Google, stop using Twitter in search results to spread fake news.
8:50- Major Rush-Kittle, Kathryn Gloor, talks CT Women’s Hall of Fame, which will celebrate Heroic Women at its 24th Annual Induction Ceremony and Celebration – there are three inductees and 10 honorees.
