Send Off Ceremony Wednesday For CT Guard Unit

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – On Wednesday, there will be a send off ceremony for members of the Connecticut National Guard who will head to Eastern Europe for a deployment.
About 70 members of the Army National Guard’s 143rd Combat Sustainment Battalion out of Waterbury will provide logistical support under the command of Lieutenant Colonel William Daugherty and Command Sergeant Major Mark Dentzau, the majority of whom will be based in Poland.
This will be the 143rd’s fourth deployment. The unit was previously deployed to Bosnia in 2001, Iraq in 2006, and Kuwait in 2013.
The send off ceremony is being held Wednesday evening at 5:00 at the state armory in Hartford.