Fatal Hit And Run In Brookfield

Filed Under: Brookfield, fatal hit and run

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) – Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Brookfield and then took off.

A Brookfield woman was killed in Monday’s crash, which happened around 6:10 p.m. Police say they don’t know the kind of car involved, but say it would likely have damage to the front fender, hood and windshield.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Brookfield police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen