Connecticut Employers Seek End To Insurance Impasse

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some of Connecticut’s largest employers are calling on Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Hartford HealthCare to immediately resolve a contract dispute they say is disrupting care for many patients.

A letter was sent Tuesday to presidents of both entities from state Comptroller Kevin Lembo, the chairman of the Mohegan Tribal Council which owns and operates the Mohegan Sun casino, two top officials from West Hartford and the executive director of a group representing union health benefits funds.

Anthem and Hartford HealthCare both failed to reach an agreement last month on a new three-year contract. Due to the missed deadline, state patients insured through Anthem are considered out-of-network and now face higher out-of-pocket costs.

The employers are warning how their workers are frustrated and are finding alternative providers.